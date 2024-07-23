Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A group of cow parsnip plants
A group of cow parsnip plants grow along a bike trail near University of Alaska in Anchorage on Monday, July 23, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congresswoman Mary Peltola declines to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Plus, fisheries experts say the rising cost of doing business is pricing people out of the industry. And, an insect outbreak turned out to be valuable to the Tongass National Forest.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

Previous articlePalmer pilot who flew with revoked credentials claimed to be ‘free citizen,’ feds say
Next articleNational Republican group fights for Alaska’s House seat with attack ads targeting Mary Peltola

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR