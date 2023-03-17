StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative Opportunity



The award winning series, StoryCorps is bringing their Military Voices initiative to Alaska and we invite you to be part of this platform for veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories. Learn more here.



Record your guided conversation with StoryCorps virtually or in person in Anchorage. Space is limited and registration is on a first come basis. Click below to make your reservation.



Virtual recording May 12-18

In-Person Anchorage recording July 24 – 28



Be part of the StoryCorps tradition that airs on public radio and have your story saved at the Library of Congress. Select recordings will also air on Alaska Public Media as part of a special series.



ABOUT THE RECORDING PROCESS

Participants will be interviewed by a friend or family member. A member of the StoryCorps team will facilitate the interview, but will not ask questions unless prompted. Participants do not have to specifically discuss their experience with the military. StoryCorps offers pages of discussion topics. Participants do not have to reside in Alaska Public Media’s listening area as long as the person planning to interview them does. Likewise, if a participant lives in Alaska Public Media’s listening area, they can be interviewed by a family member or friend who lives outside of this area. Participants do not have to be veterans, they can be active duty members, military spouses, or the children of veterans/active duty service members. After the 40-minute interview has concluded, participants can choose to share the interview with their local station and it will be archived at the Library of Congress. If the participants are not comfortable sharing their stories, they will get a copy of the recording and StoryCorps will delete it. Participants are not obligated to share their interviews.