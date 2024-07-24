Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
An ash cloud from a volcanic eruption in Russia is heading toward Alaska. Plus, Anchorage’s new Chief Administrative Officer says staffing shortages are a major challenge. And, Kenai Peninsula residents reduce fish waste by turning salmon skins into salmon leather.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove in Anchorage
Alain d’Epresmesnil in Haines
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.