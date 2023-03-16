Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly: Senator Murkowski decries the collapse of several fisheries at the commercial fishing trade show in Kodiak. Plus, court system officials defend the state’s grand jury system against protests.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This Episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.