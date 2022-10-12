Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022. Lori Townsend, News Director for Alaska Public Media and Mike Ross from Alaska’s News Source will moderate the three live, televised events featuring candidates for the statewide races – Governor, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate. These debates will feature three to four candidates, based on the ballots for Alaska’s new Ranked Choice Voting system.

The Gubernatorial debate will be on Wednesday, October 19th, at 7 p.m. The U.S. House candidates will debate on Wednesday, October 26th, at 7 p.m. The U.S. Senate candidate debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 27th, at 7 p.m.

Each debate will broadcast live statewide on television (Alaska Public Media TV – KAKM, Alaska’s News Source – KTUU, and KTOO 360TV); radio (Alaska Public Media Radio – KSKA and Alaska Public Radio Network) and online (alaskapublic.org, Alaska Public Media Facebook Live and YouTube Live).

Governor

Time: Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

Tune in: Details coming soon

U.S. House

Time: Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m.

Tune in: Details coming soon

U.S. Senate

Time: Thursday, October 27 at 7 p.m.

Tune in: Details coming soon

