Watch our Anchorage Mayoral Runoff Debate 2024

Anchorage’s mayoral race is headed towards a runoff between incumbent Dave Bronson and Suzanne LaFrance. See how these candidates’ plans for Alaska’s largest city differ in a debate moderated by Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend and Anchorage Daily News Opinion Editor Tom Hewitt. Watch the 2024 Anchorage Mayoral Runoff Debate live on Thursday, May 2, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Here’s how to watch and listen:

Television

Alaska Public Media TV (KAKM 7.1)

KTOO 360TV

Online Livestream

Alaska Public Media on YouTube

Alaska Public Media on Facebook

Radio

Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA FM 91.1)



