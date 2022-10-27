Watch: Debate for the State with Alaska’s U.S. House candidates

Candidates for Alaska’s lone U.S. House faced off at Wednesday’s Debate for the State.

In attendance: incumbent U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, Republican candidates Nick Begich III and former Gov. Sarah Palin, and Libertarian Chris Bye.

Debate for the State 2022 is a collaboration between Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO. The debate aired live on statewide TV, radio and online.

Remember, you have until Saturday, Oct. 29, to register for an absentee ballot. Early voting locations are already open.