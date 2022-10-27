Watch live: Debate for the State with Alaska’s U.S. Senate candidates

Candidates for Alaska U.S. Senate face off at Thursday’s Debate for the State, starting at 7 p.m.

In attendance: incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, both Republicans, and Democrat Pat Chesbro.

Debate for the State 2022 is a collaboration between Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO.

Lori Townsend, news director for Alaska Public Media, and Mike Ross, managing editor for Alaska’s News Source, are moderating the debate.

Stream it above or you can listen and watch in several other ways:

On TV:

• Alaska Public Media TV (KAKM)

• Alaska’s News Source (KTUU)

• KTOO 360TV

On the radio:

• Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA)

• Alaska Public Radio Network (statewide)

Online:

• Alaska Public Media Facebook Live

• Alaska Public Media YouTube Live

Missed the earlier debates? Watch our Oct. 19 debate with Alaska’s governor candidates here and Oct. 26 debate with U.S. House candidates here.

Remember, you have until Saturday, Oct. 29, to register for an absentee ballot. Early voting locations are already open.

