Alaska State Troopers cancel AMBER alert for 15-year-old girl in Anchorage

Alaska State Troopers issued an AMBEER alert for 15-year-old Alexis Bane on Aug. 17, 2022. (Alaska State Troopers)

Update, 7:49 a.m. Thursday:

State troopers say 15-year-old Alexis Bane was found Thursday morning, and is safe. The AMBER Alert for Bane is canceled. Troopers say suspect Steve Narron is in custody.

Original story:

Alaska State Troopers have issued an Amber Alert to find a teenage girl who has gone missing in Anchorage.

Troopers say they’re looking for 15-year-old Alexis Bane, who they described as white with red hair and blue eyes. She’s 5-foot-9 and about 125 pounds.

A trooper spokesman said Bane is in “imminent danger” from 51-year-old suspect Steve Narron. Narron is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s about 5-foot-6 and 250 pounds. Troopers also say he’s driving a Red Chevy Avalanche with an Oakland Raiders sticker. Narron has an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

Alaska state troopers say 51-year-old Steve Narron is a suspect in the disappearance of Amber Bane. (Alaska State Troopers)

Anyone with information on either Bane or Narron can call 911 or the State Troopers AMBER Alert line at 866-252-6237.

This is a developing story.