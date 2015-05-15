'State of the Force' with Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew

Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew addresses the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. Hear the police chief’s take on the status of the city’s police force and on what you’ve been hearing about police in the media.

Download Audio:

SPEAKER:





Mark Mew, Anchorage Police Department chief

LINKS:



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, May 19, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 19, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Monday, May 11, 2015, at the Dena'ina Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.