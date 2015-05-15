'State of the Force' with Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew
Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew addresses the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. Hear the police chief’s take on the status of the city’s police force and on what you’ve been hearing about police in the media.
SPEAKER:
- Mark Mew, Anchorage Police Department chief
LINKS:
- raidsonline.com - interactive crime map
- Nixle - Anchorage Police Department feed
- APD Neighborhood Crime Watch
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, May 19, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 19, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Monday, May 11, 2015, at the Dena'ina Center
HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce
About
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.
Audio to be posted following broadcast.