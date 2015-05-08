Cyberthreats: A New Strategic Battleground

Is cyberspace the battleground of the 21st century? Technology consultant Lawrence Husick discusses technology’s importance in international relations, war fighting and terrorism with the Alaska World Affairs Council.

Lawrence Husick, technology consultant, co-director of the Center for the Study of Terrorism at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia



See Husick's powerpoint slides here: HusickCyberWar20150501

