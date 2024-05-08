Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Breakup flooding on the Kuskokwim River has inundated area communities. Plus, Valerie Davidson is out as CEO of one of the nation’s largest tribal health organizations. And, an Anchorage neighborhood at high risk for wildfires prepares for the upcoming fire season.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Sage Smiley in Napaskiak
Meredith Redick in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.