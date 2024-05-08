Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Ice jammed outside of Akiak, May 7, 2024. (From National Weather Service)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Breakup flooding on the Kuskokwim River has inundated area communities. Plus, Valerie Davidson is out as CEO of one of the nation’s largest tribal health organizations. And, an Anchorage neighborhood at high risk for wildfires prepares for the upcoming fire season.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Sage Smiley in Napaskiak

Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.