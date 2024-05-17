Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 17, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman helps a student with their homework.
Phyllis Bowie assists a student with their schoolwork at S.A.V.E. High School in Anchorage on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people passed in the final days of the legislative session. Plus, an Alaska smokejumper talks about his job, as wildfire season picks up. And, Anchorage’s longest-serving teacher is retiring after a half century in the classroom.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Anna Canny in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

