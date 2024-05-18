Meet UAA’s 2024 student commencement speaker | State of Art

Katie Scoggin was the student commencement speaker at UAA’s recent graduation. (Caitlin Pobieglo)

When Katie Scoggin addressed her fellow students at UAA’s recent commencement ceremony, it was a far cry from four years ago when her high school held graduation online due to the pandemic.

While she doesn’t quite know what she wants to do now that she’s done with UAA, she does know she wants to help people. Having been adopted from China as a baby, Scoggin wants to give other people a chance at a better life.

She grew up singing and playing guitar at local markets and the Anchorage Folk Festival and plans to continue her music, regardless of what she does professionally.



In this episode of State of Art, Scoggin reflects on her musical childhood, getting to celebrate with her fellow students and community and what comes next.



