Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 26, 2024

Lawmakers vote on House Bill 254, a bill that would ban social media accounts for kids under 14 and require adult websites to verify users’ ages. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers are skeptical of a social media ban for children under 14 passed by the Alaska House. Plus, Native boarding school survivors share stories of their trauma. And, students in Nikiski put on a production of the jukebox musical Mamma Mia.



Reports from:

Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Nikiski

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.