Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers are skeptical of a social media ban for children under 14 passed by the Alaska House. Plus, Native boarding school survivors share stories of their trauma. And, students in Nikiski put on a production of the jukebox musical Mamma Mia.
Reports from:
Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Nikiski
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.