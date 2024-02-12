Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 12, 2024

General Roofing Co. employee Nevada Hansen shovels a path out on an office building’s roof on Business Park Boulevard in Anchorage on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. A different crew was clearing snow off the rooftop in the background. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s U.S. Sens. vote to advance a foreign aid bill with domestic security implications. Plus, Anchorage roofers scramble to clear snow-loads from aging industrial buildings. And, young anglers on the Kenai Peninsula learn to ice fish.

