Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 8, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Man speaking in front of state seal
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, speaks to reporters during a news conference on Feb. 7, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy is skeptical about a bill that would give pensions to many state employees. Plus, a new, business-oriented Costco opens in Anchorage. And, Indigenous groups plan to protest the Kansas City football team’s mascot at the Super Bowl.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jill Fratis, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Theo Greenly and Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

