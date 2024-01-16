Little Diomede school aiming to reopen by end of week

The city building in Little Diomede shifted into the school after a partial collapse on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Courtesy Carla Ahkvaluk)

The school in Little Diomede is expected to reopen this week after months of remote classes. The school building closed in November after it was struck by the partially collapsed city building, but staff are gearing up for an in-person semester.

Teachers are scheduled to arrive in Diomede on Tuesday according to an email from the Bering Strait School District’s superintendent, Tammy Dodd.

A winter storm from the Bering Sea could impact travel, but Dodd said she hopes in person learning can resume by the end of the week.

Little Diomede’s city building partially collapsed in November, and struck the school building, which prompted the closure. Dodd said maintenance staff and state engineers assessed the facility, and determined that it didn’t suffer any structural damage.

She said the damage was mainly to the city building, which was demolished in December.

Updates will be posted to the Diomede School Facebook page.