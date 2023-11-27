City of Diomede building slides into school

The city building in Little Diomede shifts into the school after a partial collapse on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Courtesy Carla Ahkvaluk)

Little Diomede residents have concerns about safety and utilities after the city building partially collapsed into the school on Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported according to Jen Wallace, an emergency management specialist for the State Emergency Operation Center.

The Bering Strait island village about 135 miles northwest of Nome experienced a power outage lasting over four hours following the collapse of the city building, which also impacted water and TelAlaska phone services according to an emailed statement from Wallace.

Wallace said Diomede’s tribal coordinator, Frances Ozenna, notified the SEOC of the situation Sunday afternoon. According to the statement, Ozenna reported that fuel tanks had been disconnected in fear of safety and utilities.

The city office and the surrounding area were vacated after the collapse, according to the statement.

The school is asking for assistance in keeping children away from the school building for safety and for homes with internet to email the principal at steve.bellande@dio.bssd.org.

Updates will be posted to the Diomede School Facebook page.