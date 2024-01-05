Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 5, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
With thousands of Alaskans mired in a food stamp backlog, officials say a new online application will help. Plus, a judge rules that four Indigenous men wrongly imprisoned for over a decade can sue the city of Fairbanks. And, a battle over book bans in Ketchikan continues.
Reports tonight from
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Katie Anastas and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.