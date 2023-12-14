Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Gov. Mike Dunleavy listens to a question during a news conference announcing his budget proposal on Dec. 14, 2023. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

overnor Dunleavy’s budget release for 2024 includes what he calls a “full” PFD. Plus, despite a staffing crisis, the state Supreme Court orders public guardians to take cases. And, Jewish families across Alaska are celebrating Hanukkah with traditional foods.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Victoria Petersen in Anchorage

Sunni Bean and Evan Erickson in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

