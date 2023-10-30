Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 30, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
University of Alaska graduate students unionize to address student issues with the administration. Plus, thawing permafrost changes the color of rivers in the Arctic. And, a healing totem dedicated to Native boarding school survivors goes up in Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Sunni Bean in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Riley Board in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.