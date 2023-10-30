Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 30, 2023

University of Alaska Anchorage students Matthew Glover, Lauren Gaither and Jessica Fuller pose for photos outside the Alaska Airlines Center on May 1, 2022. More than 500 students participated in the commencement ceremony, the second one held in person since the start of the pandemic. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

University of Alaska graduate students unionize to address student issues with the administration. Plus, thawing permafrost changes the color of rivers in the Arctic. And, a healing totem dedicated to Native boarding school survivors goes up in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Sunni Bean in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Riley Board in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.