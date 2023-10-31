Man charged with murdering girlfriend in Homer shooting

The state courthouse in Homer (Corinne Smith/KBBI)

An Arkansas man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Saturday in Homer, according to local police.

Homer police said in a statement that they responded to an Adams Drive residence shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers arrested Arturo Mondragon-Lopez, 35, on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Brianna Hetrick, 22.

According to a charging document against Mondragon-Lopez, he called 911 and reported he shot and killed Hetrick. Police said Hetrick’s family has been notified of her death. Her body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Mondragon-Lopez was held at the Homer Jail, and arraigned Monday in Homer Court. His bail was set at a $250,000 performance bond and $250,000 to be paid if he doesn’t appear in court, with a third-party custodian required for his release.

The court scheduled preliminary hearings in the case for for Nov. 8 and Nov. 17 at the Kenai Courthouse.