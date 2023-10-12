Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Chevak’s Mark Ulroan has been adding mouse food to his seal soup all his life. His father taught him how to find winter caches built by mice on the tundra when he was a kid. This year, he says he hasn’t been able to gather any mouse food at all. (Emily Schwing/KYUK)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A year after Typhoon Merbok, Western Alaska subsistence harvesters are still seeing the impact. Plus, hundreds of Alaskans gather to show solidarity with Israel as the war escalates. And, a survivalist reality show agitates local hunters in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Michael Fanelli, Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Emily Schwing in Chevak and Hooper Bay

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.