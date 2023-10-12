Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
A year after Typhoon Merbok, Western Alaska subsistence harvesters are still seeing the impact. Plus, hundreds of Alaskans gather to show solidarity with Israel as the war escalates. And, a survivalist reality show agitates local hunters in Southeast.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Michael Fanelli, Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Emily Schwing in Chevak and Hooper Bay
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.