Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Two soldiers from Fort Wainwright died in a training accident near Salcha. Plus, one Native corporation plans to create a dividend for shareholders from the profits of an aging mine. And, a state study looks at whether limiting sport fishing to hatchery fish could help conserve King salmon.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage

Sunni Bean in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.