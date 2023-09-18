Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 18, 2023

Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr.’s family stands at the front of the Bethel Regional High School gym during Peltola Jr.’s funeral mass on Sept. 16, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska. (MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Prominent Alaskans travel to Bethel to pay respects to the late Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola, Jr. Plus, Sitka residents hope to ask voters: how much cruise ship traffic is too much? And, a program in Bethel allows hunters to harvest moose for elderly or disabled residents.

Rachel Cassandra and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Evan Erickson and Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.