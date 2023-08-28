Wreckage spotted in search for plane that went missing on its way to Ketchikan

An aerial view of Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo)

Update, Tuesday:

A Coast Guard aircraft spotted the wreckage of an unidentified plane on Monday night while searching for a Beechcraft Bonanza that went missing on its way from Glennallen to Ketchikan, according to a report from the Alaska State Troopers.

The dispatch said the searchers found the wreckage in a remote area but could not say for sure that it was the missing plane. The Coast Guard, Rescue Coordination Center and Wrangell St. Elias National Park are working together to identify the wreckage and look for possible survivors.

The Beechcraft Bonanza, believed to be carrying two people, left Glennallen for Ketchikan on Sunday and was last heard from 18 miles inland of Cape Yakataga.

Original story:

A plane believed to be carrying two people from Glennallen to Ketchikan has been missing since Sunday, according to a report by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza, left Glennallen at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday. It was last heard from about 18 miles inland of Cape Yakataga, northwest of Yakutat.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center is in charge of search efforts, which have been hampered by bad weather.

Alaska State Troopers have informed the occupants’ families that the plane is overdue.