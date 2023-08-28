Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 28, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
President Joe Biden plans a visit to Anchorage on Sept. 11. Also, scientists rediscover signs of dinosaurs that once roamed right where Alaskans live and fish today. And residents of Quinhagak take pride in — and care of — artifacts recovered nearby, one piece at a time.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Emily Schwing out there on the Yukon River
Evan Erickson and Sunni Bean in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Jamie Diep in Homer
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.