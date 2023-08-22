Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Federal officials tout funding to increase broadband access in rural Alaska. Plus, officials haven’t been able to reach the site of a plane crash in Denali National Park, nearly a week after it happened. And, as the Sitka hospital closes its home health department, residents worry about the future of hospice care.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Ava White in Nome
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.