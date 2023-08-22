Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Cindy Litman holds a photo of her late husband Tony. Litman says home healthcare was incredibly important to their family as they navigated Tony’s advancing Parkinson’s Disease. (Katherine Rose / KCAW)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal officials tout funding to increase broadband access in rural Alaska. Plus, officials haven’t been able to reach the site of a plane crash in Denali National Park, nearly a week after it happened. And, as the Sitka hospital closes its home health department, residents worry about the future of hospice care.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Ava White in Nome

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.