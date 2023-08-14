Anchorage police respond to third East Anchorage shooting in 24 hours

Anchorage police on March 28, 2023. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police are investigating a third shooting in East Anchorage in less than 24 hours.

The most recent shooting happened Monday in the Mountain View neighborhood. As of 4 p.m., police had deployed a SWAT team as they continued to search for a suspect in the area.

Police say the male suspect shot another man outside, striking him at least once on the 500 block of North Lane Street. The victim ran away, fleeing into a nearby apartment belonging to people, police say, it appears he did not know. The suspect fired a shot into the building from the outside, striking a small child, according to police. Both victims were brought to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown, police said.

The other two shootings happened within hours of each other Sunday night, police say. The first occurred around 9 p.m., when a woman was shot in the upper body at Creekside Park. The second occurred roughly two and a half hours later. Police responded to another shooting, about two miles away near Russian Jack Springs Park, where they say a man was shot once in the lower body while walking down Pine Street.

Both victims were brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In both Sunday shootings, victims said they did not see the shooter, according to police.

Police say they’re investigating whether any of the three recent shootings are related.

Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 3-1-1. To remain anonymous, you can leave a tip at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.