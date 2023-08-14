Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 14, 2023

Tasha Kahele organized a donation event on Friday at the Tikahtnu Commons to provide supplies for families in Maui that have been affected by the wildfires. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans help out in the wake of the devastating wildfires on Maui. Plus, one woman’s tragic battle with opioid addiction becomes a warning for students. And, Juneau schools and the state education department debate a federal law that determines local school funding.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Kavitha George, and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Katie Anastas in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.