East Anchorage shootings leave 2 people wounded

(Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police are investigating two shootings in East Anchorage that happened within hours of each other Sunday night. There have been no arrests yet in either case.

Police say they responded to the first shooting around 9 p.m. A woman was shot in the upper body at Creekside Park, and was taken to a local hospital to treat a non-life threatening injury.

Roughly two and a half hours later, police responded to another shooting, about two miles away near Russian Jack Springs Park. Police say a man was shot once in the lower body while walking down Pine Street. He was also brought to a hospital with an injury that was not life threatening.

Both victims said they did not see the shooter, according to police.

Police say it’s unknown if the shootings are related. It’s also unknown if the suspect is the same person in both shootings.

APD spokeswoman Renee Oistad said there are no immediate indications that the victims are connected.

“The crimes appear to be random, but we won’t know for sure unless/until a suspect is identified,” Oistad said in a statement.

Police say a search for the suspect in the first shooting was underway Sunday when the second shooting happened. The K-9 unit and drone search went until just past 2 a.m. Monday.

Oistad said there haven’t been any shots fired calls in the area since Sunday night.

Police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to call dispatch at 3-1-1. To remain anonymous, you can leave a tip at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.