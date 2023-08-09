Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Boats docked in Kodiak’s St. Paul Harbor at sunset. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska wildfires have now burned over a quarter-million acres this year. Plus, fish processors announce another low price, this time for chum salmon. And, Angoon prepares for a hydro-electric project four decades in the making.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks

Riley Board in Kenai

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Andy Lusk in Unalaska



This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.