Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Juneau photographer Michael Penn holds a bag full of photos he found while kayaking with his family off Douglas Island the day after record flooding destroyed homes along the Mendenhall River. Also pictured are Penn’s son, Liam (left), and his wife, Iris Korhonen-Penn (right). (Photo courtesy of Michael Penn)



Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Yukon River salmon collapse is hurting Alaskans and Canadians along the 2,000-mile river. Plus, some family treasures washed out to sea by the Juneau flood find their way back home. And endangered sea lions found shot to death have prompted a reward from authorities.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Kavitha George, Casey Grove, Dev Hardikar, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines

Phillip Manning in Talkeetna

Emily Schwing on the Yukon River

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.