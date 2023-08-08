Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a photograph of a family, stored in a bag
Juneau photographer Michael Penn holds a bag full of photos he found while kayaking with his family off Douglas Island the day after record flooding destroyed homes along the Mendenhall River. Also pictured are Penn’s son, Liam (left), and his wife, Iris Korhonen-Penn (right). (Photo courtesy of Michael Penn)


Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Yukon River salmon collapse is hurting Alaskans and Canadians along the 2,000-mile river. Plus, some family treasures washed out to sea by the Juneau flood find their way back home. And endangered sea lions found shot to death have prompted a reward from authorities.
Reports tonight from:
Adelyn Baxter, Kavitha George, Casey Grove, Dev Hardikar, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines
Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
Emily Schwing on the Yukon River
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

