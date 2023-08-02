Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson discusses his first two years leading Alaska’s largest city. Plus, rising temperatures drive increased fire activity in the Interior. And Bristol Bay fishermen call for more transparency on sockeye prices.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.