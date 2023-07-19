Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s attorney general signs a letter supporting access to medical information about abortions in other states. Plus, summer culture camp students in Akiachak get fishing lessons on the Kuskokwim River.
Reports tonight from:
Evan Erickson in Akiachak
Adelyn Baxter, Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Riley Board in Kenai
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.