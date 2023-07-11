The top spokesmen for Anchorage Mayor Bronson are leaving their jobs

Anchorage City Hall on May, 12, 2023. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Two members of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s three-person communications team will soon be leaving their positions.

The mayor’s office confirmed Tuesday that Corey Allen Young and Hans Rodvik will be moving on from the administration in August or September. The two had served as the primary spokespeople for the mayor.

“In the interim, the Administration will be working with Corey and Hans to find their suitable replacements,” the mayor said in a statement.

Young and Rodvik were communications director and deputy communications director respectively. Young was hired in August 2021. Rodvik started in December of that year.

Young and Rodvik did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday evening about why they are leaving.

Young was one of the longest lasting department heads in the Bronson administration, which has seen dozens of departures since the mayor was sworn in two years ago. Other high level departures include the firing of Municipal Manager Amy Demboski, and the resignation of three chiefs of staff, two library directors and two health directors.