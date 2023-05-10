Anchorage CFO is the latest city executive to resign

The seal of the Municipality of Anchorage on a podium at City Hall. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The Municipality of Anchorage’s chief fiscal officer is resigning.

CFO Grant Yutrzenka’s last day will be May 19. He had only served in the position in a permanent capacity since January. He began as acting CFO in September.

According to the mayor’s office, Yutrzenka will help find a replacement and work with the new CFO through the transition.

In the announcement from the mayor’s office, Yutrzenka and Mayor Dave Bronson exchanged well wishes.

The CFO manages city spending and oversees several departments, including purchasing, treasury and property appraisal.

Yutzenka’s predecessor, Travis Frisk, had only served as CFO for a year when he resigned.

Since Bronson took office in July of 2021, more than a dozen executives have turned over due to firings and resignations. That includes the municipal manager, chief of staff, municipal attorney, human resources director, chief of police, library director and health director.