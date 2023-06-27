Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Without adequate opioid treatment programs in Alaska prisons, some are turning to the black market. Plus, federal funding will help connect Alaskans to more stable internet service.
Reports tonight from:
Michael Fanelli, Kavitha George, Dev Hardikar, and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Homer
Riley Board in Kenai
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.