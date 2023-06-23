Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 22, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Parks & Rec maintenance lead Lane Fitzjarrald watches over the pool refilling process, June 22, 2023.
(Sage Smiley / KSTK)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Tourism companies in Anchorage are welcoming visitors and hoping for a repeat performance of last summer. Plus, the project redirecting the Sterling Highway around Cooper Landing could see lengthy delays without funding from the legislature.

Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Kavitha George, and Dev Hardikar in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Sage Smiley in Petersburg

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

