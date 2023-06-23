Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 22, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Tourism companies in Anchorage are welcoming visitors and hoping for a repeat performance of last summer. Plus, the project redirecting the Sterling Highway around Cooper Landing could see lengthy delays without funding from the legislature.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Kavitha George, and Dev Hardikar in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Sage Smiley in Petersburg
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.