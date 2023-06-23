Rural Alaskans can still apply for spring flooding relief

Water floods buildings in Glennallen on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo courtesy Kayla Bruno/Copper Valley IGA)

State emergency management officials are working to make relief funding more accessible for communities impacted by spring ice jam flooding last month.

Events next week in Kwethluk, Russian Mission and Fort Yukon will give rural Alaskans an opportunity to register in person for the state Individual Assistance Program. The program offers up to $20,500 for home repairs plus another $20,500 to replace critical property per household.

So far, more than 200 people have applied and the program is processing almost $200,000 in relief payments, said Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

This year’s deep snowpack and cold spring temperatures contributed to a rapid thaw and rivers flooding across Alaska in May, destroying homes and prompting evacuations.

Many communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, in Northwest Alaska and around Glenallen are eligible to apply for relief.

Residents registering for disaster funds should present photos, videos or a list of damages and any documents to show home ownership, like a deed or title, and current occupancy, such as a utility bill, Zidek said.

Boris Epchook, IRA council president in the Kuskokwim community of Kwethluk, said he expects people there still need to register for relief funds.

“More than a few homes were affected by the flooding where the insulation underneath their houses was soaked,” Epchook said. “As far as I can understand, there were a couple of homes that were actually flooded in.”

Next week’s events to register residents for disaster assistance will be held in Kwethluk from June 27 to 29, Russian Mission from June 27 to 29 and Fort Yukon from June 26 to 28.

Apart from the in-person events, residents can also apply online or over the phone. The deadline to apply was recently extended to August 20.