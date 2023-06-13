Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Pharmacist Andre Neptune holds vials of Cisplatin and Carboplatin. They’re chemotherapy drugs in short supply in Alaska. (Cassandra/AKPM)



Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A severed undersea cable causes internet and phone outages for Northern and Northwest Alaska. Plus, Alaska hospitals are struggling with shortages of two common chemotherapy drugs.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Dev Hardikar and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny in Juneau

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Greg Knight in Nome

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.