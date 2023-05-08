Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 8, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
How Alaska’s child care crisis is impacting Anchorage families. Plus, researchers are crowd-sourcing river ice photos to help predict potential floods.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Katie Anastas and Lex Treinen in Juneau
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.