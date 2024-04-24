Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Anchorage, speaks on April 24, 2024 in support of a measure calling for a stay of a court decision that ruled key elements of the state’s homeschool system unconstitutional. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Opponents of a proposed gold mine in Western Alaska sound off about Congresswoman Peltola’s flip to supporting it. Plus, lawmakers ask for time to correct a correspondence school provision ruled unconstitutional. And, school district administrators react to the release of statewide testing data.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

Previous articleAnchorage’s Covenant House receives $1M federal grant to help foster youth before they age out

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR