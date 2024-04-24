Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Anchorage, speaks on April 24, 2024 in support of a measure calling for a stay of a court decision that ruled key elements of the state’s homeschool system unconstitutional. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Opponents of a proposed gold mine in Western Alaska sound off about Congresswoman Peltola’s flip to supporting it. Plus, lawmakers ask for time to correct a correspondence school provision ruled unconstitutional. And, school district administrators react to the release of statewide testing data.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Jamie Diep in Homer

Eric Stone in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.