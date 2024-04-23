Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a plane crash site
An aerial photo of the plane crash site along the Tanana River near Fairbanks on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Alaska State Troopers)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

As Russia and China look to the Arctic, the military focuses on training its Special Operations forces in Alaska. Plus, two people are presumed dead after a cargo plane crashed after take off near Fairbanks. And, Ketchikan students learn about performing arts through an Indigenous lens.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

