Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
As Russia and China look to the Arctic, the military focuses on training its Special Operations forces in Alaska. Plus, two people are presumed dead after a cargo plane crashed after take off near Fairbanks. And, Ketchikan students learn about performing arts through an Indigenous lens.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.