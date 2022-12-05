Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 5, 2022

(Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage assembly considers approving a controversial housing development in Girdwood. Plus, Sitka residents looking for halibut find something very different instead. And you might want to hang on to your bear spray this Winter.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Katie Anastas, Jeremy Hsieh and Jill Fratis in Anchorage

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde, Annie Feidt, and Madilyn Rose.