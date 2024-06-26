Proposed winter ferry schedule continues service gaps

The M/V Kennicott travels south in the Wrangell Narrows near Petersburg on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Angela Denning/CoastAlaska)

The state has released its draft winter ferry schedule, which covers Oct. 1 through April 30, 2025. Residents might find the schedule familiar.

“It’s pretty similar to last year’s winter schedule,” said Sam Dapcevich, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation. “We’re dealing with the same fleet and the same crewing situation.”

As in recent years, there will be one ferry serving the main route through Southeast Alaska from Skagway to Bellingham, Wash. That means most communities will see one ferry stop going north and south each week. Sitka, however, will see only one ferry going in one direction each week. Dapcevich said it might be north or south throughout the winter.

“There’s a little bit of variability there,” he said, “but it always stops in Sitka in one direction or the other.”

The Kennicott will be sailing through Southeast in October and then the Columbia will run November through April.

There will be no service for Prince William Sound, including Cordova and Valdez, from October through December when the Aurora is docked for maintenance. The Homer and Kodiak region will have no ferry service from January through March. That’s when the 60-year-old Tustumena will be getting annual maintenance.

“When that ship is in its annual overhaul, it’s inspected by the Coast Guard or by the American Bureau of Shipping,” Dapcevich said. “They go over that vessel with a fine toothcomb. These vessels are very closely looked at.”

The state plans to replace the Tustumena in 2027 with a hybrid diesel-electric ship that’s larger and faster. It’s expected to cost at least $300 million.

The Tustumena is just one of the state’s old ferries. Four others are nearly 50 years or older and their age means more maintenance. The Matanuska has remained in overhaul status for expensive repairs since January of last year. Dapcevich said deciding whether to fix that vessel or any of the aging fleet isn’t easy.

“They’re tough decisions,” he said. “Like, how many more years do you get? The Matanuska is 60 years old – if you plug $40 million into it, will it be a stopgap vessel? Will it keep you going? Or are you going to continue to fight with other issues?”

For the long-term outlook, Dapcevich said next year should see a similar schedule. But the ferry system will start adding crew quarters to the Tazlina, which would bring another vessel to potentially fill service gaps to the Southwest region in 2027.

As for ferries connecting to Prince Rupert, B.C. like they used to, that service has stopped.

The public can send in written comments by the end of the day on Tuesday. DOT will be holding two Zoom meetings on Wednesday when the public can also comment. The meeting for the Southeast region is at 10 a.m. and it’s at 1 p.m. for the Prince William Sound and Southwest regions.

Comments may be emailed to dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov, or faxed to 907-228-6873.

