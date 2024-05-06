Fort Wainwright soldier fatally shot outside Fairbanks bar

A Fairbanks police vehicle. (KUAC file photo)

A Fort Wainwright soldier has died after he was shot early Saturday outside a downtown Fairbanks bar, with two suspects arrested in his death.

According to Fairbanks police, Brandon Moultrie was shot in the parking lot of the Big I Bar at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and died Sunday afternoon.

Fort Wainwright soldier 1st Lt. Brandon Moultrie, 28, was fatally shot outside a Fairbanks bar on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (From 11th Airborne Division)

Army officials said in a statement Monday evening that Moultrie, 28, was a first lieutenant in command of a logistical platoon with Fort Wainwright’s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. Originally from Columbia, S.C., he joined the Army in 2013, became an officer in 2022 and arrived in Alaska last May.

Police spokeswoman Teal Soden said the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Snipes, was at the bar with 27-year-old Sharif Makkar.

“According to witness statements and according to video footage, (Snipes and Makkar) had been instigating fights with people in the parking lot,” Soden said. “At a certain point, someone that Makkar was fighting with knocked him down, and at that point Shamar Snipes pulled out a gun and started firing around into the parking lot.”

Soden said there was no indication Moultrie had anything to do with the fight, and that he was trying to run away when he was shot in the back of the head.

“It’s a real tragic situation, especially given that this victim didn’t even appear to be involved in the altercation,” Soden said. “And it’s just really sad for his family and the Fort Wainwright family, and our hearts go out to them.”

Soden said Snipes and Makkar left the Big I parking lot after the shooting, but returned a short time later.

“And Makkar actually fired off a few rounds from a gun, and there were people around,” she said.

Soden said Makkar and Snipes left the parking lot on foot again, but were caught by police officers. Snipes was initially charged with first-degree assault in Moultrie’s shooting, while Makkar was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of weapons misconduct.