Paddling into Summer | Outdoor Explorer

It is time for boating! After a long winter kayaks and canoes are finally appearing from beneath piles of snow, rivers are running, lakes are thawing, and the ocean beckons. This episode of Outdoor Explorer is about getting ready for rafting, kayaking, canoeing and other non-motorized paddle sports. Topics include preparing yourself and your equipment for a summer of paddling. We also talk about Knik Canoers and Kayakers, or KCK. The club is instrumental in river conservation, access, and education in Southcentral Alaska. It hosts a safety education meeting, a paddle film festival, Paddle Fun
Day and organizes trips.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
Jule Harle, packrafting author and instructor
Eric Downey, Knik Canoer and Kayaking club president
Chris Hellmann, organizer of the KCK paddle film festival and KCK vice president
