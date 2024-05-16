Paddling into Summer | Outdoor Explorer

(Paul Twardock)

It is time for boating! After a long winter kayaks and canoes are finally appearing from beneath piles of snow, rivers are running, lakes are thawing, and the ocean beckons. This episode of Outdoor Explorer is about getting ready for rafting, kayaking, canoeing and other non-motorized paddle sports. Topics include preparing yourself and your equipment for a summer of paddling. We also talk about Knik Canoers and Kayakers, or KCK. The club is instrumental in river conservation, access, and education in Southcentral Alaska. It hosts a safety education meeting, a paddle film festival, Paddle Fun

Day and organizes trips.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Jule Harle, packrafting author and instructor

Eric Downey, Knik Canoer and Kayaking club president

Chris Hellmann, organizer of the KCK paddle film festival and KCK vice president

Knik Canoers and Kayakers

Alaska Packrafter School and Jule Harle

American Canoe Association

Alaska Office of Boating Safety

Alaska Pacific University Outdoor Programs

Alaska Sea Kayakers

Alaska Coastal Safety

Fairbanks Paddlers

Paddlers Realm

Things to Luc At: Wilderness Safety and Alaskan Adventure

Turnagain Kayaks