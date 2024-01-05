Soldotna man accused of threatening to kill wife and dog

An Alaska State Troopers vehicle (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)

A Soldotna man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly threatened to kill his estranged wife and their dog, with some of those statements directly heard by Alaska State Troopers.

According to a charging document against 36-year-old Kristoffer Calhoun, the woman called troopers Tuesday to report that he was sending threatening messages.

Troopers said Calhoun told the woman in text messages that he would come find her at work the next morning, threatened to shoot their dog and challenged her to report him. The woman told troopers Calhoun had many weapons in his home, including several semi-automatic rifles, and that she feared for her life.

While troopers observed the woman called Calhoun, whom troopers said made threats to kill her and himself during the phone call. Troopers said they also heard the sound of a weapon being chambered in the background.

Troopers went to Calhoun’s home in Soldotna, but he didn’t respond to calls or texts. A vehicle pulled up with Calhoun in the back seat and troopers detained him. Calhoun allegedly said he was heavily intoxicated and denied making the threats. Troopers arrested him and took him to Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai.

Officers executed a search warrant at Calhoun’s house, where they found three semi-automatic rifles and a handgun.

Calhoun was charged with three counts: second-degree terroristic threatening for causing fear of serious injury because of the firearms, second-degree harassment for the threatening texts and phone calls, and first-degree stalking.